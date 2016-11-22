Funeral services for Vivian McLaughlin, 94, of Custer County, will be held at 2 p.m. today in the First Church of God.

She died Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, at AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

Vivian Luella Johnson McLaughlin was born Nov. 8, 1922, to Joe and Nancy (Cooksey) Johnson in Foss. She was raised just east of Burns Flat and attended Burns Flat School.

In 1938 she married Lester McLaughlin in Hobart. The couple made their homes in Stafford, Dill City and Hydro, and moved to Thomas in 1963.

McLaughlin owned and operated a laundry business for 28 years in Thomas. After her husband died in 1976, she continued the business until 1989 when she moved to Clinton.

While living in Thomas she had been a member of the First Christian Church, and in Clinton she was a member of the First Church of God.

McLaughlin enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, and loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

She had been a resident of the Methodist Health Care Center for the past year.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Faye Harrelson.

She is survived by four daughters, Luella Pool and husband, Norman, Clinton, Alice Haney and husband, C.C., Edmond, Wanda Canada and husband, Gerald, Oklahoma City, and Audrey Haggard and husband Larry, Clinton; a son-in-law, Herman Harrelson, Clinton; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Greg Hill. Burial will conclude at Parkersburg Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

