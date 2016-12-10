Funeral services for Virginia Almquist, 52, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Church of Christ, 2601 Custer Ave.

She died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in her Clinton home.

Virginia Gail (Kelly) Almquist was born Oct. 24, 1963, to Waymon Charles Kelly and Linda Gail (Burden) Kelly in Altus. She was raised in Headrick and graduated from Navajo High School in 1982.

She married Brent Almquist on Aug. 3, 1987, in Vernon, Texas, and they made their home in Clinton. She had been employed with Pop N Tot Pre-School as well as Blunck Studios.

Almquist was an active member of the Arapaho Church of Christ, and she enjoyed fishing, interior decorating, sewing, gardening, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William and Armilda Kelly; and her maternal grandparents, Ernie and Gladys Burden.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two sons, Charlie Dale Almquist and Clay Alan Almquist and fiancé, Dacia Hall, all of Clinton; her parents; two brothers, Waymon Dale Kelly and wife, Carol Lynn, Arapaho, and Eddie Lee Kelly, Elmer; a sister, Norma Jean Wright and husband, Willie, Harrisonville, Mo.; three grandchildren, Eden, Zayden and Zianna; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family has suggested those wanting to give to a memorial contribution may do so to the Oklahoma Medical Research Center for breast cancer.

The service will be officiated by ministers Richard Sandoval and Patrick Peters. Burial will conclude in the Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

