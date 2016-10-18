Vinita Helmuth

Vinita Evelyn (Harmon) Helmuth, a faithful servant to The Most High God, who loved The Lord Jesus with all of her heart, has gone on to be with Him forever!

Vinita, Mama, Grammy Bear, Sissy, Dear Friend -YOU will be greatly missed. To know you was to love you! Though you never believed that you were so great a person, those who knew you did know and did believe it.

Vinita loved her family and friends with all of her heart. Her husband, Bob, who she loved without a measure. Her children Kerry, Gerry Dawn, and Jacki and her husband Merle.

Her grand kids, Chris and America, Kelli, Misty and Anthony, Meghann and Josh, Bobby H., John and Alicia, Lora and Ryan, Lucci, Melissa, Cooper and Kelly, Bobby C., Andi, Kerry Jr. and Grace.

Her great-grand kids, Brooke, Layla, Erica, Chloe, Dominick, Patrick, Brianna, Atlee, Joshua, Corinn, Addison, Savannah, Piper, Matteo, Olivia, Isabella and Grayson.

Her brothers, Joe David and his wife Mary, Garland, Butch and his wife Yoko.

Her sister, Joetta, and her husband Dean.

And so many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and friends who were so very special to her - you know who you are!

Vinita was preceded in death by her daddy, Joe Harmon, her mama, Vivian Harmon, her sister Eva Harmon and sister-in-law Mary Ann Harmon.

The day Mama died, October 12, 2016, The Lord spoke a word to our hearts two different times, “Precious in the sight of The Lord is the death of His Saint.” We rejoice and are so very glad for you - our Sweet Girl!

