Thomas Dobbs

Graveside services for Thomas F. Dobbs, 84, former Clinton resident, were held yesterday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Elk City.

He died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in the Heritage Manor Health Care Center in Plano, Texas.

Thomas Forrest Dobbs was born March 18, 1932, to Earl and Mae Dobbs in Sallisaw. He was raised in Sallisaw and graduated from Sallisaw High School. He graduated from a military academy as well.

He married Betty J. Webb in December of 1956, in Woodward. He owned and operated the Kirby Vacuum Service Center in Clinton for a number of years.

Dobbs was a member of the First Baptist Church; he enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, hunting and boating.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a son, Robbie Dobbs.

Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Dobbs, and a sister, Sandy McDearman, both of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

The service was officiated by Buck Nicholson. Burial was under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.