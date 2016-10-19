Terry Schones, 66, of Elk City, Oklahoma was born on July 8, 1950 in Elk City, Oklahoma. He is the son of Donald Lee and Betty June (Wright) Schones. He went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at his residence in Elk City, Oklahoma.

He graduated from Canute High School. Terry married his best friend and sweetheart, Joyce Dobyns on July 27, 1967 at the Cordell Court House. Terry and his family moved to Oklahoma City for twenty years where he worked for Mathis Brothers Furniture. He returned home in 1989 to open Terry’s Furniture in Elk City, Oklahoma. Terry enjoyed spending his time fishing, hunting, golfing, gambling and doing things at his ranch. He most of all loved spending time with his wife, kids, grandchildren and friends.

He was a member of the Elk City Golf and Country Club, Elks Lodge and the Knights of Columbus. Terry was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Prayer Vigil will be held 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 20, 2016 at Martin-Dugger Funeral Home Chapel in Elk City, Oklahoma. Deacon Paul Albert will be officiating.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 21, 2016 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Elk City, Oklahoma. Father Chinnaiah Pudota will be officiating. Interment will be at St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Elk City, Oklahoma. Services have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Terry is survived by his wife, Joyce, of the home; son, Ryan Schones and his wife, Branda, of Elk City, Oklahoma; daughter, Tracey Dickinson of El Reno, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Madison Dickinson, Mason Dickinson, Tori Schones and Tate Schones; one great-grandchild, Harlee Posey.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Donnie Schones and Betty Miller; step-mother, Myrna Schones.

Memorials can be made to the St. Matthew’s Food Bank or the Elk City United Fund in care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648.

(Paid obituary)

