Funeral services with military honors will be held for Suzanne Gamber, 60, of Oklahoma City, at 1 p.m. Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, atBaptist Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Suzanne Loraine Gamber was born Sept. 27, 1956, to Ronald and Georgina Gamber in London, England.

She enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in April 1978, and was trained as a dental assistant. She served four years and was honorably discharged in April 1982.

Gamber enjoyed traveling and lived in many different communities during her adult life.

She also enjoyed watching television, going to movies, and going out to eat. She loved sports, especially football.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two infant children, a son, Christopher, and a daughter, Lyndsey.

Survivors include two daughters, Stacey Lee and husband, Brandon, and Brandy Stephens and husband, Todd, Greenville, Texas; her companion, Erick Harrison, of the Oklahoma City home; a sister, Gina Rosario, New York; a brother, Alex Gamber, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Jacob, Tyler, Tristan, Madison, Trinity, Teytum, Leyla, Kennedy and Reagan; and two great-grandchildren, Kyson and Jaelyn.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Vann Leonard. A private burial will be held at a later date under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home

