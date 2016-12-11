Sherry Freels

Sherry Yvonne Ihle Freels, 74, of Elk City, Oklahoma was born on May 12, 1942 in Clinton, Oklahoma. She is the daughter of Harry C. and Bonnie Lee (Murphy) Ihle. She went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, November 10, 2016 peacefully at home surrounded by prayers and love.

Sherry graduated from Burns Flat High School and after high school she attended Beauty College. She worked most of her life as a beautician and in the oilfield.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 14, 2016 at the First United Methodist Church in Elk City, Oklahoma. Rev. Devon Krause will officiate. Interment will be at Clinton Cemetery in Clinton, Oklahoma. Services have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Sherry is survived by her one daughter, Renee Schrick and her husband, Allen Schrick of Elk City, Oklahoma; two sons, Brad Freels and his wife, Fran of Edmond, Oklahoma, Andy Freels and his wife, Loretta of Elk City, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Clif and Jessee Price of Elk City, Oklahoma, Cheri and Jeremy Downum of Piedmont, Oklahoma, Eddie Freels of Independence, Missouri, Taylor Freels of Edmond, Oklahoma, Dylan Freels of San Diego, California and Shelly Freels of Independence, Missouri; two great grandchildren, Lonnie Ti Price and Murphy Downum; brother, Gaylon “Jim” Ihle of Marietta, Oklahoma; sisters, Linda Jo Phillips of Vernal, Utah and Donna Cook of Lane, Oklahoma.

She is preceded in death by one son, Stacy Freels; parents, Harry and Bonnie Ihle.

The family request memorial contributions to Kids Inc. in care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648.

