Sharon Trowbridge

haron “Sherry” Trowbridge, 70, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Sharon Kay (Daniels) Trowbridge was born Sept. 7, 1946, to Raymond and Norma Daniels in Fordland, Mo. She was raised in Springfield, Mo., and graduated from Springfield High School in 1964.

She moved to Oklahoma soon after marrying Al J. Trowbridge Sept. 3, 1966, in Harrison, Ark. They made their first home in Custer City, where she worked for the Custer City Grocery Store and the Sunset Station.

Trowbridge later became co-owner of Moppets Cleaning during the oil boom. She attended Arleen’s Beauty College and owned shops in Clinton. She had also been employed at the Turf Club and at Dairy Best.

She enjoyed fishing, playing bingo and doing handwork. She enjoyed sports, and loved bowling and playing softball.

Trowbridge was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Katherine Daniels Looney; and two brothers, Wayne Daniels and Mike Daniels.

She is survived by a daughter, KaRhea Butler, of Clinton; a son, Al J. Trowbridge Jr. and wife, Diane, of Bessie; a brother, Danny Daniels and wife, Gale of Clever, Mo.; and four grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Buck Nicholson. Burial will conclude at Mound Valley Cemetery in Thomas under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

