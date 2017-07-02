Sharel Morton

A memorial service for Sharel Ann Morton, 73, of Thomas, will be held at 2 p.m. today in the First Baptist Church of Thomas.

She died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Morton was born July 17, 1943, to Elmer and Lillian Marihugh in Tacoma, Wash. She was raised in Port Angeles, Wash., where she graduated from high school in 1961.

She married Kenneth Morton June 5, 1964, in Tacoma, where she lived until moving to Thomas 12 years ago.

Morton was a member of the Thomas First Baptist Church. She enjoyed coloring books, crocheting and reading.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Bobby Marihugh.

Survivors include a daughter, Cheri Lawrence and husband, Kelly, of Tacoma Wash.; a son, Craig Morton, of Clinton; three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Timothy Dilly and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.