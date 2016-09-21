Funeral services will be held for Schwanna Lahti, 78, of Butler, at 2 p.m. Friday in the Butler Baptist Church.

She died Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, at the AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

Schwanna Mae Lahti was born March 3, 1938, to William Woodring and Romaine (Bradley) Woodring, in Williamsport, Pa. She was raised and attended school in Williamsport.

After her schooling, Lahti was a farm laborer, worked in nursing homes and hospitals as a nurse’s aide, and was a cook in local restaurants.

She moved to Oklahoma in 1992, and married Eino C. Lahti on March 20, 1993, in Guthrie. The couple made their homes in Guthrie, Burns Flat and Rocky, settling in Butler in 2013.

Lahti was a member of the Baptist Church, and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, embroidering, puzzles and singing hymns.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Raymond Woodring and Benny Woodring; a sister, Mary Woodring; and a sister-in-law, Donna Woodring.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two daughters, Debra Carberry and husband, William “Peanut,” of Butler, and Darlene Keiper, of Clinton; five sons, Carl Breasette Jr., of Williamsport, Pa., and David Breasette and wife, Arleta, James Breasette and wife, Virginia, Floyd Breasette and Donald Breasette, all of Elk City; three sisters, Carol Woodring, of Ohio, Pat Woodring and Edith Woodring, both of Pennsylvania; nine brothers, Buddy Woodring, Bill Woodring, George Wood-ring, Eddie Woodring, Bob Woodring, Jeff Wood-ring, Ronny Woodring, Johnny Woodring and Hughey Woodring, all of Pennsylvania; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Terry Beals. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery under direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.