Sandra Littleman

Funeral services for Sandra Kay Littleman, 70, of Thomas, will be held at 11 a.m. today in the Freedom Worship Center in Thomas.

She died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Weatherford Regional Hospital.

Littleman was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Holdenville.

She was raised in eastern Oklahoma and married Albert Littleman Sr. Sept. 16, 1967.

Littleman had been a resident of the Thomas area for several years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Survivors include two daughters, Angie Littleman and Maureen Ramirez and husband, Mario, of Chickasha; sons Albert Joseph, of Chickasha, and Kevin Littleman, of Thomas; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Sophia Big Goose and Craig Hart. Burial will follow at Mound Valley Cemetery in Thomas under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

