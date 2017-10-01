A funeral service was held Monday for Ronald Arrington, 74, of Hinton, at the First Baptist Church in Hinton.

He died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at his home in Hinton.

Ronald Preston Arrington was born in Houston, Texas, Dec. 5, 1942, to H. Preston Arrington and Elizabeth Ellen (Snow) Arrington. The family lived in various places in west Texas before moving to Clinton when Arrington was 14 years old.

After graduating from Clinton High School, he attended Texas Tech University on a baseball scholarship.

He married Lois Ann Watson June 24, 1962, in Clinton. The couple moved to Lubbock, Texas where Arrington played semi-pro baseball for the Hubbers.

The couple moved to Hinton in 1970, and have attended First Baptist Church Hinton ever since.

Arrington was an active member of the church, and was a deacon and Sunday school teacher until health complications prevented him from serving.

He operated the Cherokee Station and Restaurant and later owned and operated Biscuit Hill Restaurant and Travel Stop just north of town.

He enjoyed building and working on cars with his son and attending drag races, golf, vacationing in Colorado, and his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers-in-law, Wayne Cason, Jim Marshall and Grady B. Watson; and his sisters-in-law, Gwendolyn Ruyle and Helen Snider.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a son, Paul and wife, Kelli, of Hinton; a daughter, Lea Ann and husband, Chris, of Searcy, Ark.; two granddaughters, Amanda and husband, Patric Tolentino, of Yukon, and Maci and husband, Jonathan Brooks, of Hinton; a grandson, Grant Lynch, and a granddaughter, Madeline Lynch, both of Searcy, Ark.; one great-grandson, Turner Paul Tolentino, of Yukon; one sister, Sue Cason, of Lubbock, Texas; one sister-in-law, Mary Marshall, of Oklahoma City; one brother-in-law, Jim Watson and wife, Janeth, of Stillwater; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The service was officiated by Rev. Keith Gillham and Mr. Michael Chaloner. Interment followed at Hinton Cemetery.

