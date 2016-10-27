Rocky Wilson

Rocky Lee Wilson, 58, of Clinton, died Oct. 7, 2016. Per his request, no funeral services were held.

Wilson was born in Wheeler, Texas, to Densil and Lois Gertrude (Thurman) Wilson. He attended school in Drumright, dropping out his junior year to help his mother raise seven younger brothers.

For much of his life, Wilson was a cement work contractor in Florida and Nebraska. Most recently he worked at the Mission House for two years in maintenance and security, was a neighborhood handyman, and did yard care.

Wilson was also a dedicated, dependable caregiver to several elderly neighbors.

Little is known about Wilson’s surviving family members. But he will be remembered by many friends including May Estraca, “Momma,” Kandy Ater, Jim and Sam Adams, Rachel Clothier, Don Bishop, Carlos Romero, Charles Lasley and a host of others.

Memorial contributions may be sent to City of Clinton Cemetery Services to help defray burial costs.

