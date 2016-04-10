Robert Steiner

Funeral services will be held for Robert “Bob” J. Steiner, 72, of Weatherford, at 10 a.m. today in the First Baptist Church.

He died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at his home in Weatherford.

Steiner was born April 14, 1944, in Weatherford, to John Robert and Myrna (Shackleford) Steiner. He was raised and attended school in Weatherford, graduating from Weatherford High School in 1962. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and served for eight years.

On Aug. 23, 1963, he married Barbara Ann Demotte and the couple made their home in Weatherford. Steiner attended Southwestern State College, earning a double major in secondary education and business in 1967.

From 1967 to 1973, Steiner ran the Mobil service station and distribution warehouse. He later worked for 3M as the supervisor of shipping and distribution, retiring in 2002 after 28 years with the company. He also farmed wheat and raised cattle south of Weatherford, retiring in 2008.

Steiner enjoyed watching westerns with his grandchildren, baseball, basketball, football, and being a foster parent to numerous children for more than 12 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers and three sisters-in-law, Carl Steiner and wife, Betty, Lawrence Steiner and wife, Jackie, Bill Steiner and wife, Leana, Glen Laverne Steiner and Kenneth Steiner; and two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Evadene Woolbert and husband, Jerry, and Betty Howsley and husband, Louis.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; three daughters, Tonya Gaunt and husband, Kelly, Clinton, Nicole Rogan and husband, Henry, Tulsa, and Krista Steiner, Weatherford; one son, Sean Steiner and Terri Walsh, Tuttle; one brother, Dale Steiner and wife, Ann; mother-in-law Juanita Holladay; two sisters-in-law, Jeanne Yerasimides and Bonnie Steiner; brother-in-law Theodore Yerasimides; five grandchildren, Jennifer Williams, Maci Steiner, Gage Gaunt, Jackson Steiner and Grady Gaunt; one great-grandson, Trenton Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Tom Steiner, David Steiner, Susan Steiner, Pam Roush, Peggy Newton, Jana Easter, Patricia Mowery, Mike North, Joe North, Mitch Steiner, Vicki Donley, Kathy Jones, Stephanie Heinrichs, Michelle Robinson, Marty Morris, David Steiner, Paul Steiner, Keneath Brantley, Erin Silberlicht and Jonathon Yerasimides.

Memorials may be made to the Multi-ounty Youth Shelter.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Earl Stephenson. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

