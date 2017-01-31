Graveside services for Robert Cochran Sr., 82, former Sentinel resident and now of Oklahoma City, will be held at 2 p.m. today at Sentinel Cemetery.

He died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in his Oklahoma City home.

Robert Ross Cochran Sr. was born Jan. 29, 1934, to Thomas Purl Cochran and Ruth (Hart) Cochran in Sentinel. He was raised in Sentinel and graduated from Port High School in 1952. He continued his education at Oklahoma A&M (Oklahoma State University) in Stillwater and received a technical degree. He later went on to Southwestern State College and received a bachelor’s degree.

He married Patricia “Pat” Jo Williams Dec. 21, 1952, in Sentinel. They moved to California where he worked as a field representative for an electronics firm.

Cochran was drafted into the U.S. Army in January 1957 and served until January 1959. After his honorable discharge he became district field supervisor and traveled extensively, moving about 39 times. He settled back in Sentinel in 1971 where he became a farmer and rancher on his family land. He and his wife also owned and operated a local real estate, insurance and auction company.

He finished his working career with the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier, retiring in 1999. Most recently he and his wife had moved into a retirement center in Oklahoma City.

Cochran was a member of the Methodist Church. He was a talented tinkerer, making things with his hands such as jewelry, crosses and many other items. He loved nature and was an avid reader who enjoyed studying history.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jack.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; two daughters, Kelly Hoppe and husband, Anthony, of Amarillo, Texas, and Renee Hill and husband, Dennis, of Clinton; a son, Robert Ross Cochran Jr. and wife, Dianne, of Anniston, Ala.; a brother, Tom Cochran, of Oakland, Calif.; six grandchildren, Beau Hill, Meagan Stair, Sarah Hill, Ross Cochran III, Max Long and Olivia Long; and one great-grandchild, Stephanie Hill.

The service will be officiated by family and friends and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Military honors will be offered.