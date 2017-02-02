Home

Richard Holzhauer

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 4:00am Clinton11
Thursday, February 2, 2017

A “Celebration of Life” will be held for Richard Eugene Holzhauer Jr., 67, of Clinton, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Clinton VFW Post 4465, where he was a lifetime member.
He died Monday, Jan.30, 2017, at Midwest City Specialty Hospital.
Holzhauer was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and a nephew.
Survivors include his wife, Uralene “Mary” Holzhauer, of Clinton; a daughter, Tara Hall, of South Carolina; a son, John Holzhauer, of Virginia; a step-daughter, Sandy Nixon, of Clinton; a brother, Daniel Holzhauer, of Iowa; a sister, Patti Hoover, of Illinois; and five grandsons, Philip, Nick, Joey, Justin and Josh.
The family has suggested that those wishing to give a memorial contribution do so by donating blood in Holzhauer’s memory.
Per his wishes, his cremains will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in Pontiac, Ill.

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154