Richard Holzhauer

A “Celebration of Life” will be held for Richard Eugene Holzhauer Jr., 67, of Clinton, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Clinton VFW Post 4465, where he was a lifetime member.

He died Monday, Jan.30, 2017, at Midwest City Specialty Hospital.

Holzhauer was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; and a nephew.

Survivors include his wife, Uralene “Mary” Holzhauer, of Clinton; a daughter, Tara Hall, of South Carolina; a son, John Holzhauer, of Virginia; a step-daughter, Sandy Nixon, of Clinton; a brother, Daniel Holzhauer, of Iowa; a sister, Patti Hoover, of Illinois; and five grandsons, Philip, Nick, Joey, Justin and Josh.

The family has suggested that those wishing to give a memorial contribution do so by donating blood in Holzhauer’s memory.

Per his wishes, his cremains will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in Pontiac, Ill.