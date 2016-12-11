Raul Lopez

A funeral service will be held for Raul Izael Lopez, 5 and one-half months, at 10 a.m. Monday in Saint Mary’s Catholic Church.

He died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, at Oklahoma University Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Lopez was born prematurely May 25, 2016, to Tomas and Jazmine Lopez, in Oklahoma City. He spent most of his brief life in the Children’s Unit of OU Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Maria Gutierrez and Francisco Lopez, and his maternal grandmother, Marisela Barrientos.

He is survived by his parents, of the Clinton home, and his maternal grandfather, Raul Barrientos, Clinton.

The service will be officiated by Father Thomas Pudota. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

