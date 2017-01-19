Paula Maloy

Funeral services will be held for Paula L. Maloy, 82, of Houston, Texas, and formerly of Weatherford, at 1 p.m. Saturday at American Heritage Funeral Home in Houston.

She died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Houston, after a life-long struggle with rheumatoid arthritis and more recently cancer.

She was born Aug. 26, 1934, in Tioga, Texas, to Coy William Hensley and Kathryn Loraine Ivy Hensley. When she was still a young child the family moved to Weatherford, where she graduated from high school.

She married Ted Maloy May 22, 1955. The couple moved to Ponca City, where he worked for Conoco Oil. In 1974 he was transferred to Houston, where the couple remained.

Maloy’s biggest joy was her children.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband; her brother, Ron Hensley and wife, Wanda; a son, Mark Maloy and wife, Dianne; a daughter, Kittie Gugenheim and husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Eric Maloy and wife, Mimi, Paige Maloy, Chase Gugenheim and Jordan Gugenheim; and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family suggests that those wishing to give a memorial do so to the Arthritis Foundation.