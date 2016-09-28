Funeral services will be held for Paul Pope, 96, of Clinton, at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, at AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

Paul Lee Pope was born March 21, 1920, to Zachary and Clara (Baker) Pope in Prairie County, Ark. He was raised in Arkansas and Custer City.

In 1940 he married Vera Dawson in Independence.

Pope served in the U.S Army during WW II and spent some time in Germany. He was honorably discharged Feb. 13, 1946, at Fort Sill.

He returned to Clinton and worked for the Acme Brick Plant, and later retired from the Cotton Oil Mill after almost 50 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his wife, in 1999.

Survivors include his daughter, Patty Sue Hileman and husband, Joe, Cordell; a sister, Evelyn Glasscock, Hobart; brother-in-law Bill Dawson and wife, Phyllis; a sister-in-law, Kit Powers; a grandson, Michael Lee Hileman and wife, Sue; two great-grandchildren, Leanne Hileman and Trevor Hileman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Dean Derieg. Burial will conclude at Shirley Cemetery near Leedey under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

