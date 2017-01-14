Funeral services for Patricia Wilson, 82, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the New Hope Fellowship Church.

She died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Clinton.

Patricia Lorraine Wilson was born Sept. 27, 1934, to Maurice William Twilley and Marjorie Emma (Greenspan) Twilley in Philadelphia, Pa. She was raised in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and graduated from high school in Roxbury, N.J., in 1953.

Mrs. Wilson had made her home in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Tennessee before moving to Oklahoma in 1962. She attended nursing school and graduated in 1969 from Oklahoma General Hospital Nursing School. She started her nursing career at Old Oklahoma General Hospital. She worked in numerous nursing homes and also served several others doing private duty.

On June 23, 1972, she married Wayne O. Wilson in Clinton. She helped him in his business, Tom’s Distributorship, in Clinton, where they also made their home.

She was an active and faithful member of the New Hope Fellowship Church and was a Girl Scout leader for nine years. Her many hobbies including sewing, embroidering and doing crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sisters, Marjorie Emma Grubb and Sandra Marie Weisgarber; and step-son Donald Wilson and his wife, Lori.

Survivors include two daughters, “Jaye” Lindsey and husband Mike of Weatherford, and Elizabeth Jones and husband Gary of Clinton; a step-daughter, Teresa Lynn Horton and husband Joe, of Grande Prairie, Texas; two sons, Bobby Wright and wife Shanna, of Hinton, and Earl Wayne Wright and wife, Petra, of Clinton; a sister, Roberta June Rutherford of Doylestown, Penn.; a brother, Maurice William Twilley of Linglestown, Pa.; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution do so to the New Hope Fellowship Church, 1805 Custer Ave., Clinton, OK 73601

The service will be officiated by Rev. Gary Jones. Burial will conclude at Chapel Hill Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.