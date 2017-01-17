A funeral service will be held for Patricia Meacham, 88, of Hydro, at 10 a.m. today in the Hydro First United Methodist Church.

She died Jan. 13, 2017, in Hydro.

Patricia Jean Meacham was born April 12, 1928, to Marshall and Jean (Burkhalter) Felton in Anadarko, where she lived until the age of 6. She graduated from high school in Hydro in 1946 and attended the Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha.

She married George Meacham June 12, 1948, in Wheeler, Texas. The couple lived on a dairy farm until 1981, traveled, and enjoyed time in Colorado.

Meacham worked for Dr. Simon as a receptionist and also for the telephone company, from 1974 to 1982.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hydro. She was also a member of Eastern Star, Merry Matrons and UMW, and enjoyed sewing, yard work and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Monte Meacham; and a great-grandson, Kolsen Kitson.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Vickie Meacham, of Hydro; two daughters, Mona Woods and husband, Mike, and Marcy Lustfield and husband, Myron, all of Hydro; her grandchildren, Brett Meacham and wife, Becky, Brock Meacham and wife, LaNae, Tonya Kitson and husband, Tim, Matt McKay and wife, Jade, and Tony and Ashley Wharry; her great-grandchildren, David and Grace, Madison, Brax and Maris Meacham, Karsen Kitson, Brand, Caje, and Stone McKay, and Braxton and Jaxon Wharry; special friends, Sharon May and Ann Meacham, Press and Billie Kaye Meacham and Juanita Meacham; a special caregiver and friend, Maria, and family; and many other relatives and friends.

Condolences may be sent to the family at turnerfh.net.

Services will be officiated by Rev. Ted Uhlig. Burial will take place prior to the funeral at 9 a.m. at Hydro Masonic Cemetery.

