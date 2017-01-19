Ophelia Kitchens

Funeral services for Lawanda Ruth Ophelia (Muse) Kitchens, 86, of Weatherford, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Church of Christ in Weatherford.

She died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Weatherford Regional Hospital.

Kitchens was born Nov. 3, 1930, to Floyd and Ina (Woods) Muse in Blair. She was raised and attended school in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1948.

She married Richard Kitchens Aug. 15, 1948, in Clinton. They moved to Martinez, Calif., and in 1967 to Weatherford, where she worked as a cook at West Elementary.

Mrs.Kitchens was known for her good cooking and helped serve the men in the fields during harvest. She enjoyed crocheting, reading the Bible, bowling and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Weatherford Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; five sisters, Helen, Faithie, Mary, Irene and Denny; and a son-in-law, Tim Williams.

Survivors include three daughters, Carla Goldmann and husband, Warren, Barbara Jones and husband, Randy, and Tammy Williams, all of Weatherford; one son, Jessie Kitchens and wife, Bonnie, of Mansfield, Texas; one brother, Floyd “Butch” Muse and wife, Betty, of Modesto, Calif.; one sister, Omega Watson, of Modesto, Calif.; five sisters-in-law, Pam Hartzell and husband, Everett, Carolyn Kitchens and Jo Ella Tryon, all of Weatherford, Jerri Kitchens, of Midland, Texas, and Janette Willsie and husband, Carson, of Tucson, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Church of Christ or to Food for Kids.

The service will be officiated by John Huser and Don Wilson. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.