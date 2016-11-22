Olivia Rodriquez

Mass of Christian Burial for Olivia Aranda-Rodriquez, 66 year-old Clinton, OK resident, will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at 11:00 AM in St. Eugene Catholic Church with Father Christopher Tran officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Lockstone Funeral Home. A Rosary will be held on Monday, November 21, 2016 in “The Chapel” of Lockstone Funeral Home.

Olivia was born on December 23, 1949 in Dilley, Texas to the late Zaragosa and Felipa Villauneva-Aranda and passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at Select Specialty Hospital in Oklahoma City.

She is survived by her husband Alfredo Montes of the home and three children, Melissa Elizondo-McMaster of Clinton, Rossio Rodriguez and Michael Guthrie of Oklahoma City, and Mauricio and Sabrina Rodriguez of Clinton. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and one dog, Bella.

She is also survived by three sisters, Rosalinda Hall of Hydro, Sandra and Donovan Bowmaker of Weatherford, and Maria Aranda of Russellville, Arkansas, and four brothers, Joe and Regina Aranda of West Palm Beach, Florida, Rosendo Aranda of Hydro, Alex Aranda of Merritt, and Daniel Aranda of Weatherford.

She is also survived by eight sisters-in-law, Rosa Marin of Woodward, Librada and Mario Ortega of Woodward, Maria and Miguel Garcia of Woodward, Argelia and Emilo Taklamantes of Mexico, Bety and Billy Pinot of Woodward, Ana and Marcelo Hernandez of Woodward and Alma and David Parada of Woodward, and two brothers-in-law, Hilario and Mayra Montes of Mexico and Seferino of Mexico. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her parents Zaragosa and Felipa Aranda, her brother Jesus Aranda, her brother-in-law Victor Montes, her sister-in-law Marcia Aranda, and her nephew David Hall.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She also loved baking.

