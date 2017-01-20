Funeral services for Norma Lax, 80, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Arapaho.

She died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Norma Lee Lax was born March 13, 1936, to A.G. Hooser and Ellen (Graham) Hooser in Sentinel. She was raised in Sentinel and Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1955.

She married Tom Lax Feb. 25, 1955, and they made homes in Hobart, Arapaho and Clinton.

Lax had been employed by Dr. Wilson Mahone in Hobart, Dr. W.D. Erwin in Clinton, the Custer County Election Board, and she also provided child care in her home.

She was a member of the Arapaho First Baptist Church. She enjoyed painting, quilting and arts and crafts. She was also a member of the Sunnyside Neighbors Home Extension Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Maudie Hooser Mitchell; two sisters-in-law, Wilma McGraw and Leona Poindexter; and a brother-in-law, Sam Nason.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; two daughters, Debra Weil and husband, Raymond, of Clinton, and Nancy Spencer, of Hinton; a son, Gilbert Bradley Lax and wife, Rayna, of Butler; six grandchildren, Chris Weil, Julie Thomas, Ryan Paoli, Nathan Spencer, Madison Lax and Rance Lax; and five great-grandchildren, Payton Weil, Alexis Weil, Braden Thomas, Jacob Thomas and Victoria Weil.

She is also survived by three brothers-in-law, Leon Lax and wife, Billie, of Clinton, Ray Poindexter, of Arapaho, and Don McGraw and wife, Alberta, of Lake Mills, Wis.; and two sisters-in law, Joan Upchurch and husband, Dale, of Clinton, and Elizabeth Nason, of Wichita Falls, Texas.

The family has suggested that those wanting to give a memorial contribution do so to the Arapaho First Baptist Church Building Fund.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Vann Leonard and Pastor Loyd Hall. Burial will conclude at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

