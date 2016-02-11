Nelson Mueller

Memorial services were held Monday for Nelson Ernest Mueller, 70, of Sulphur, at the First Christian Church.

He died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Tulsa.

He was born Oct. 22, 1946, to Fred and Leoda (Klump) Mueller, in Clinton. He grew up in Clinton, where he graduated from high school in 1964. He later graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in animal science.

On March 19, 1982, he married Mary (Skillings) Mueller in Adams.

Nelson lived in several communities while working for the National Resource Conservation Service, and in 1985 moved from Freedom to Sulphur. He also owned a lawn care business.

Nelson served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the First Christian Church, and enjoyed horse racing, coffee fellowship and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tommy Mueller.

Survivors include his wife, of the Sulphur home; a daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Steve Tilley, Ada; a son, Brad Mueller, Sulphur; and a granddaughter, Sadie Tilley, Ada.

The service was officiated by Rev. Tim Kowalski and a military service was conducted by a Fort Sill Honors Team.

Online condolences may be sent to dearmanfuneralhome.com.

