Nancy Wilson

Nancy Josephine “Jody” Wilson age 87 of Purcell, OK formerly of Neodesha, Kansas passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, Dec, 3, 2016 in Clinton, OK.

Jody was born on February 19, 1929 in Woodward, OK. She was the youngest child of six children born to Jacob Claude Holmes and Faith Hathaway (Harling) Holmes. She grew up in Laverne, OK where she graduated from High School with the class of 1946.

While still in high school she married George Pat Wilson Jr. They were married on Feb. 10, 1946 just one day after her 17th birthday in Ashland, KS. Jody and Pat together raised seven children, Pat III, Priscilla, Meggin, Kathy, Opal, Paul and Tim.

Their first three children were born while living on a farm in Laverne from 1946-1952. Their last four children were born while living on a dairy farm in Jefferson, Kansas from 1952-1969. After 17 years in Kansas they moved back to Laverne for three years, then OKC for two years and Woodward for two years. After her last child graduated from high school in 1975 they moved to Neodesha, Kansas where she has lived for the last 41 years. Just four months ago she moved to Purcell, OK to be close to her youngest son and his family.

Jody worked hard as a farmer’s wife and the mother of seven children. She also worked at various jobs outside of the home while her children were still in school. At the age of 59, she decided to go to college and become an LPN, she later worked for the Wilson County Hospital in Neodesha, Kansas until she retired at the age of 78. Jody also had two years of bible school, her realtor licenses and had served on the Neodesha Museum Board.

Jody loved the Lord with all her heart and had been a faithful Christian all of her life. Wherever she lived she was active in a local church where she enjoyed reading her bible, singing and teaching Sunday school. She was a strong supporter of local and foreign missions and individual missionary families.

While living in Neodesha, her home church was Verdigris Valley Christian Fellowship in Altoona, Kansas. After moving to Purcell she enjoyed attending Sunday school and weekly bible studies at the First Baptist Church.

Throughout her life Jody enjoyed buying antiques, restoring old furniture and collecting collectables. She loved growing fresh garden vegetable, canning, cooking, working in her yard and tending to her many flower gardens. She also loved feeding the humming birds and watching song birds out her kitchen window.

Family was everything to Jody and Pat. Together they enjoyed having family reunions and holiday get-to-gathers around their home and farm pond. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren playing card games til after midnight. In her later years she enjoyed staying at home, watching Christian TV., listening to the bible on CD, talking to friends and family on the telephone.

Nancy was preceded in death by her Parents, JC and Faith Holmes; One brother, Jake Holmes, Four sisters, Faith Preston, Betty Dicken, Mary Sizelove and Lois Brown; Her husband, Pat Wilson Jr.; One great great grandson, Dutch Cory Burton.

She is survived by Seven children, Pat Wilson III and wife Anita of Neodesha, KS, Priscilla Hutchinson of Weatherford, OK, Meggin Blex and husband Doug of Independence, KS, Kathy Boone and husband David of Clinton, OK, Opal Chapman and husband Dick of Altus, OK, Paul Wilson of Neodesha, KS, Tim Wilson and wife Gale of Purcell, OK, 26 grandchildren, 65 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and 3 great and 2 great great grandchildren on the way. Also many nieces, nephews, a few cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 at Wilson-Little Funeral Home Chapel in Purcell, OK. Followed by a 2nd funeral at 2:00 PM on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 at Verdigis Valley Christian Fellowship in Altoona, KS. Interment will be at the Neodesha City Cemetery in Neodesha, KS. Memorials may be made to the Verdigis Valley Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 126, Altoona, KS 66710. Send online condolences at wilsonlittle.com.

Paid Obituary