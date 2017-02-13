A memorial service for Nadene Marquis, 94, lifelong Custer County resident, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Weatherford.

She died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at the Weatherwood Assisted Living Center in Weatherford.

Bessie Nadene (Bozarth) Marquis was born April 19, 1922, to James J. and Bessie L. (Clements) Bozarth in Southard and was raised northwest of Arapaho on the family farm.

She attended Arapaho Schools, graduating in 1940. She then continued her education at Southwestern Normal School for Teachers in Weatherford, where she received her teacher’s certificate in 1945.

She married Doyle Marquis Sept. 27, 1945.

Marquis began her teaching career in Colony and also taught in Thomas, Custer City and Arapaho Schools. She mostly taught business and math, and retired in 1968.

She was a member of the Custer City First Christian Church, Custer County Republican Women, Custer County Farm Bureau Women and the Woman’s Missionary Society. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and playing dominoes and other board and card games.

Marquis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four sisters, Laverne Swafford, Ruth Alexander, Anna Lee Grant and Dorothy Clothier; a brother, Jimmie Bozarth; and a daughter-in-law, Sara Marquis.

She is survived by a son, Charles Marquis and wife, Marilyn, of Weatherford; two granddaughters, Carissa King and husband, Garrett, of Weatherford, and Alicia Chapa and husband, Blaine, of Oklahoma City; and one great-grandchild, Julia Nell King.

Surviving step-grandchildren are Derek Wyatt and Reese Williamson of Jones, Brooke, Ryder, Bray, Ransom and Bria Jarvis of Weatherford, and Michael and wife, Tara Fitzgerald, of Weatherford. Marquis is also survived by three sisters, Doris McLaughlin of Del City, Patricia Carroll of War Acres, and Margaret Walton of Gainesville, Texas.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution do so to Faith Hospice in Weatherford.

The memorial service will be officiated by Chaplain Dennis King.

A private family burial will be held prior to the memorial service at Custer City Masonic Cemetery in Custer City under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.