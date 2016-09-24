A memorial service for Michael H. Mackus, 47, of Clinton, will be held at a later date.

He died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in his Clinton home.

Mackus was born Aug. 1, 1969, to Lloyd H. Mackus and Carolyn (Baar) Mackus in Covina, Calif. He was raised and attended school in California.

He worked in the oilfield, retail sales, and most recently managed the Dollar General store.

Mackus enjoyed working with computers.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother.

Survivors include his fiancé, Shelly Sorrells, and her children, Alivia, Austin and Dawson; two daughters, Pamela Duncan and Jasmine Mackus, a son, Michael Mackus Jr., and a sister, Pamela Peterbaugh, all of California. He is also survived by two grandchildren.