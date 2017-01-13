Matthew Tiger

Funeral services for Matthew W. Tiger, 46, of El Reno, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Matthew Wayne Tiger was born Oct. 28, 1970, to Charles Tiger and Sophia (Billy) Tiger in Oklahoma City. He was raised in the Oklahoma City area and attended Moore Schools.

He later attended a machinist school and received his certification, and worked for numerous companies in the Oklahoma City area.

Tiger was a member of the Baptist Church. He enjoyed bowling, basketball and other sports, and loved to umpire baseball games. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Michael Tiger.

Survivors include his mother, of El Reno; his father, of Little Axe; a sister, Cynthia Elizabeth Tiger, of El Reno; two brothers, Scott Allen Tiger and Brian Anthony Tiger, both of El Reno; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A wake service will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, also in the Keisau Memorial Chapel.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Delfred Whitecrow and Rev. Delfred “Bunny” Whitecrow. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.