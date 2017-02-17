Marylin McCoy

Funeral services for Marylin Sue McCoy, 71, of Putnam, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in her rural Putnam home.

Marylin Sue (Kauk) McCoy was born Aug. 26, 1945, to Edward Albert Kauk and Joyce Inez (Hendrix) Kauk in Butler. She was raised in Butler and attended school there, graduating in 1963.

She married Randy McCoy in 1984 in Cordell.

McCoy was employed in the administration office of Clinton Public Schools and also worked for Harvey White Insurance Agency. Her final job was with 3-M Company in Weatherford, where she retired.

She was a member of the German Church, loved reading and was an avid Thunder fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her father; a son, James Edward Ray; and a niece, Kristi Gray.

Survivors include her daughter, Belinda Sue King of Foss Lake; two sons, Terry Dale Ray of Putnam and Edward McCoy of Weatherford; her mother, Joyce Metzler of Clinton; five sisters, Linda Vela of Houston, Texas, Peggy Mallow and Noe De La Cruz of Oklahoma City, Tricia Millican and husband, Wayne, of Arapaho, Vicki Richardson of Foss Lake and Sherri Clark of Clinton.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Erica Alexus King, Alex Thom King and Tristan James Ray.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Wendell Folsom. Burial will conclude at Shiloh Cemetery, north of Butler, under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.