Funeral services for Mary Smith, 71, of Arapaho, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, in the Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Mary Fay Smith was born June 4, 1945, to Lloy Rigney and Dorothy (Johnson) Rigney in Cordell.

Smith was raised and attended school in Lazbuddie, Texas, and graduated from Lazbuddie High School in 1963.

In 1965 she moved to Hobart and worked for Hobart Schools as a secretary for approximately 7 years.

She then attended nursing school in Burns Flat and received her LPN certificate. She practiced her nursing skills with agencies all around western Oklahoma.

On Nov. 4, 1983, she married Nathan Smith in Elk City, and the couple made their home in Arapaho.

Smith enjoyed gardening, painting and writing, and had a special love for animals.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Lake Michael Ross.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; three daughters, Cheryl Sisemore and husband, Doug, of Oklahoma City, Nina Montalvo of Weatherford and Gina Rosado and husband, Dennis, of Duncan; a son, Troy D. Smith and wife, Jessica, of Silver Spring, Md.; two brothers, Lloy D. Rigney and wife, Lanell, and Bobby Rigney and wife, JaQuetta, all of Clinton.

Smith is also survived by 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family has suggested those wishing to give a memorial contribution do so to the Friends for Life Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 1965, Weatherford, OK 73096.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Vann Leonard. Burial will follow at Arapaho Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.