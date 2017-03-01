Mark Thomas

Funeral services for Mark D. Thomas, 61, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in his Clinton home.

Mark Duane Thomas was born June 6, 1955, to Virgil and LaVerne (Snider) Thomas at Fort Riley, Kan.

His father was a career military man and the family made homes in Fort Riley, Kan., Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., Fort Hill, Va., and in Germany and Arkansas, before settling in Clinton in 1971. Thomas attended Clinton High School and graduated in 1974.

He started his work career in the oilfields. He also did paint and body work, and had worked for Freightliner and D&D Auto Salvage for several years.

He enjoyed playing pool and cards, fishing and car racing.

He is survived by his parents, of Clinton; a daughter, Courtney Roque-Thomas, of Clinton; three sons, Lawerance Southerland and wife, Allison, of Arapaho, Layton Oldham-Thomas, of Tulsa, and Matthew Thomas and wife, Amanda, of Clinton; a sister, Sharon (Thomas) Duvall and husband, Brett, of Clinton; a brother, Stacy Thomas, of Clinton; 11 grandchildren, Johnney Southerland, Dakota Southerland, Andrew Roque, Elijah Roque, Gabriel Roque, Audryanna Hicks, Derrick Stevens, Oliver Thomas, Addeline Thomas, Kallie Holt and Kimbre Holt; and a host of other relatives.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney and Vann Leonard. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

