Funeral services for Marilyn Coit, 83, of Clinton and formerly of Custer City, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, at AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

Marilyn Frances Coit was born April 21, 1933, to Harvey and Grace (Dovel) Cobb in Custer County. She was raised in the Arapaho area and graduated valedictorian of her 1950 senior class.

In 1952 she married Lyle F. Coit Jr. The couple made their home in the Custer City area where they farmed until moving to Edmond in 1963. She returned to Custer County in 1985, and for the past several years had been a resident of Grace Living Center.

Coit was a member of the Methodist Church. As a stay-at-home mother, her family was her career. She enjoyed cooking and embroidery, and was active in her children’s lives while they were growing up.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Barbara Coit; and a brother, Bob Cobb.

Survivors include a daughter, Renee Beene and husband, Robert, Edmond; two sons, Roger Coit and Lynn Chastain, Custer City, and Randy Coit and wife, Kathy, Edmond; two sisters, Betty Cabaniss, Clinton, and Billie Schultz, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Naomi Davenport, Denton, Texas; a brother-in-law, Darrell Coit, Custer City; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her Grace Living Center family, where she had spent the past 23 years.

The family will greet guests at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. this evening.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Kathy Coit. Burial will follow at Mound Valley Cemetery in Thomas under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

