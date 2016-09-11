Funeral services for Margaret Sorter, 84, of Clinton, will be held at 2 pm. Saturday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

Margaret Marie (Carter) Sorter was born March 15, 1932, to Granville Carter and Rachel (Belcher) Carter, in Bessie. She was raised in Bessie and graduated from Burns Flat High School in 1950.

She started traveling at a young age and made homes in Arkansas and Alabama before settling in Clinton in 1964.

She married Lowell Sorter Sr. Sept. 30, 1966, in Wheeler, Texas. He preceded her in death in 1988.

Prior to her marriage, Sorter had worked in food service in Burns Flat. She was a member of the Baptist Church and enjoyed playing bingo, cards, slot machines, spending time with her family and watching soap operas.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Braydon Sorter; three brothers, Otis Carter, Curtis Carter and Vernon Carter; two sisters, Dorothea Dudgeon and Mildred “Cricket” West.

Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Boes and husband, John, Branson West, Mo., and Sandi Worlund and husband, Tim, Prague; four sons, Jack Forrest and wife, Bonnie, Bill Forrest, Lowell Sorter and Josh Sorter and wife, Kelcey, all of Clinton; two sisters, Opal Davis and husband, R.K., Arapaho, and Gayle “Sally” Waggoner and husband, Wayne, Van Buren, Ark.; and two brothers, Montel Carter and wife, Merry, Grapevine, Texas, and Nolan Carter, Clinton.

The service will be officiated by Vann Leonard. Burial will follow at Union Hatchett Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

