Margaret McDown

Funeral services will be held for Margaret Sue McDown, 74, of Clinton, at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Arapaho.

She died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

McDown was born Aug. 22, 1942, to Charlie and Mildred (Tanner) Brewer. She was employed as a waitress for many years in Clinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Anita Welch; and a brother, Charles Brewer.

Survivors include her daughter, Shay (Owen) Renfro, Clinton, and husband, Benjamin Renfro, Woodward; four grandchildren, Jacob Jantz, Clinton, and Michael, Christopher and Lillian Renfro, Woodward; dear friend Danny Lair, Clinton; two brothers, Ronald and Allan Brewer, Joliet, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.

Pastors Wendell Folsom and Jerry Wilkins will officiate.

