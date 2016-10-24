Loyd Robertson

LOYD JACKSON ROBERTSON, of Putnam, was born on May 28, 1925, to Roy B. and Arrena (Hite) Robertson. He passed from this life on Thursday, October 20th, 2016, at the age of 91 years, 4 months, and 22 days.

Loyd was raised and educated in the Putnam area where he graduated from Putnam High School with the Class of 1945. Shortly afterward he married Edna M. (Clayton) Robertson on April 21, 1946, a union of 70 years. The couple made their home in rural Putnam where he worked as an oil pumper and as a farmer/rancher. Loyd was a member of the Taloga Christian Church, the Taloga Trompers Square Dance Club, the Putnam Volunteer Fire Department, and served as a member of the School Board.

Loyd was happiest when he was going somewhere. It didn’t matter if he was headed to the coffee shop, to check cattle, or to a ballgame — Loyd was always ready to go (and sometimes resorted to honking the horn to get everyone else in the pickup!).

As a pumper, Loyd met many people and he never knew a stranger. He was quick to win anyone over with a clever joke and that ornery grin. He delighted in spending time with family, especially if a meal was involved. Loyd enjoyed attending local sports events and watching his grandkids or great-grandkids play. And a highlight was getting to keep the clock for his Alma-mater, the Putnam Broncs.

In his earlier years, he enjoyed going on yearly hunting trips, many skiing trips with his family, and custom combining from Southern Texas to as far North as Wyoming.

In addition to his parents, Loyd was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Irene (Robertson) Hawley; and four brothers, Johnny, Orley, Leland and Clifford Robertson.

Left to carry Loyd’s legacy are his wife, Edna, of the home, son Lowell James Robertson of Edmond, a special nephew who they raised, Alton Robertson and his wife Judy of Alvin, Texas, two grandchildren (whom they raised), Kasandra D. Nelson and husband Coby of Camargo and Kourt L. Robertson and wife Sierra of Putnam; five great-grandchildren, Cale, Kloe and Cruz Nelson, and Gentri and Lane Robertson, many dear nieces and nephews, as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services for Loyd Robertson were held at the Taloga Christian Church on Monday, October 24, 2016. Pastors Allan Patterson and Ryan Bordner presided. Burial followed at Liberty Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Loyd’s honor may be made to the Taloga Fire Department.

