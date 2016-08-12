Funeral services for Lowell Price, 91, former superintendent of the Clinton Cotton Oil Mill, will be held at 2 p.m. tomorrow in the First Baptist Church.

He died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Clinton.

Lowell Olen Price was born July 18, 1925, to Clarence and Bessie (Carter) Price in La Casa. He was raised and attended school in Hollis.

At a young age he worked for the military during WWII, and in 1945 began a career with the Chickasha Cotton Oil Mill in Hollis.

He married Dorothy Marie Smith July 20, 1946, in Hollis, where they made their first home. Price was transferred to Clinton in 1960, where he later retired in 1990.

Price was a member of the Victory Baptist Church. He enjoyed taking care of his cows and chickens, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Dorothy; an infant grandson, Clarence Audie Price; and four siblings, Lillian, Mildred, Ada Mae and Shelton.

Survivors include his wife, Ramona Price, Harrah; two sons, Billy Frank Price and wife, Beth, Clinton, and Donald Ray Price and wife, Kathy, Edmond; two sisters, Mattie Pearl, Houston, Texas, and Oletta, Silverton, Texas; two brothers, Buddy Price and Doc Price, both of West Point, Calif.; two grandchildren, Meridith Jefferson and husband Michael, Clinton, and Lowell Daniel Price, Clinton; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Fisher, Lexus Fisher and Sara Price; and three great-great-grandchildren, Jaegyn Stevenson, Chandler Stevenson and Baker Jones.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Ben McDaniel. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

