Funeral Services for Louise Frazier, 90, of Butler, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the First Baptist Church in Butler.

She died Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, at AllianceHealth Hospital in Midwest City.

Vernia Louise (Burch) Frazier was born July 4, 1926, to Alfred Burch and Carmie (Sewell) Burch in Butler. She was raised in the rural Butler area and attended school in the Red Walker School District, which later consolidated with Butler School. Frazier furthered her education by attending a business college.

The Burch family moved to Elmore City and later to Plainview, Texas.

Frazier worked for the public in Plainview from 1954 until 1969. Her last job was working for the Coca-Cola Company.

She became reacquainted with Billy Jack Frazier, a grade school playmate she hadn’t seen since 1941. The two married Aug. 2, 1969, in Plainview.

The couple returned to the Frazier family farm in Butler and made their home there. They owned and trained thoroughbred race horses until 2003, and raced them in Chicago, Ill., Louisville, Ky., Miami, Fla., and Cleveland, Ohio, as well as Oklahoma City.

She was a long-time faithful member of the Butler Baptist Church and was active in numerous senior citizen groups. Frazier rarely missed going to the Clinton Jamboree, or anywhere else where there were people and fun activities.

Frazier’s favorite color was red and she requested that those attending her funeral wear something red.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and step-daughter, Eva Frazier; three brothers, Owen Doyle Burch, Darwin Burch and Eugene Burch; and a sister, Evelyn Jernigan.

She is survived by three nieces, Donna Sue Fugett, Dumas, Texas, Barbara Caviness and Lisa Jernigan, both of Amarillo, Texas; and two nephews, Darrell Burch, Amarillo, Texas, and Eric Jernigan, Afton, Texas.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Terry Beals, James Jones and Delbert Cordum. Burial will conclude at Butler Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

