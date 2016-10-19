Funeral services for Lou Carpenter, 85, of Elk City and former Butler resident, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Gateway Church in Elk City.

She died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in her Elk City home.

Joyce Louellyn Carpenter was born July 29, 1931, to Otto Jantz and Katie Lorene (Dickey) Jantz in Arapaho. She was raised and attended school in Butler.

She married Dwain R. Carpenter on Aug. 9, 1948, in Wheeler, Texas. The couple made their first home in Butler, where they farmed.

In 1958 the family moved to Wichita, Kan., where Carpenter worked several years for Cessna Aircraft.

Carpenter returned to Butler in 1970, where she and her husband owned and operated the 66 Service Station and the Butler Dairy Boy, in addition to farming.

After Mr. Carpenter’s death in 2001, she married Ervin Jerry White on July 4, 2005, in Tucson, Ariz. They made their home in Elk City.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Curtis, and a brother, Harry Jantz.

Carpenter was a member of the Butler Church of Christ, and most recently was attending the Gateway Church in Elk City.

Carpenter enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and being with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, of the Elk City home; two daughters, Bonnie Lathrom and Scott Dotter, and Ginger Baker and husband, Rex, all of Butler; a daughter-in-law, Lucy Carpenter, Clinton; a sister, Joy Crawford, Elk City; and Gina Smith and husband, Keith, and family, Martha; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The service will be officiated by Greg Newton. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

