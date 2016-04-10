Lois Marie Webb, 76, of Elk City, Oklahoma was born on June 12, 1940 in Quinton, Oklahoma. She is the daughter of Ted and Thelma McKee. Lois went to be with her heavenly father on Friday, September 30, 2016 at Mercy Health Center in Oklahoma.

Marie married Raymond Webb in December of 1962. He preceded her in death in 1998.

Marie lived and worked in Clinton from 1965 until her health began to fail and she moved to South Dakota to be with her daughter. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Marie was active in the Women’s group in Clinton and also active in her church. Her hobbies included quilting, bingo and playing cards with her friends. She will be remembered for her caring and loving she had for her family and friends.

Graveside Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 7, 2016 at the City of Clinton Cemetery, with her son-in-law Pastor Larry Parvin of Main Street Baptist Church, Elk City officiating, assisted by Pastor Gary Jones of New Hope Fellowship Church in Clinton, Oklahoma. Services have been entrusted to the care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma.

Marie is survived by one son, Raymond Webb and his wife Katy of Neodasha, Kansas; four daughters, Gayla Nikkel and her husband Daniel of Visalia, California, Judy Parvin and her husband Larry of Elk City, Oklahoma, Jean Nichols and her husband Keith of Republic, Ohio, Lynn Hoard and her husband GW of Freedonia, Kansas; one brother Bill McKee and his wife Paula of Guthrie, Oklahoma; one sister June Hileman and her husband Ken of Cordell, Oklahoma. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Thelma McKee, one grandson Garrett Parvin, one granddaughter Amanda Nichols, and Lois twin sister Pat Hughes.

Memorials can be made to Gideon’s International in care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, Oklahoma 73648.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by using the online guest book at www.martin-duggerfuneralhome.com.

Paid Obituary