Letha Howlingcrane Wahnee

Letha Gail Howlingcrane Wahnee, lovingly known as “Gummy” by family and friends, was born on July 29, 1935 in Thomas, Oklahoma.

She passed from this life on January 22, 2017 after a courageous battle due to complications related to Diabetes.

She was born to her mother, Lillian Jeanette Riggs Howlingcrane and her father, James Howlingcrane. Her mother, Jeanette was the daughter of Stacy Lonewolf Riggs, grandson of Chief Black Kettle who was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre.

She graduated from Clinton High School and later became a registered Medical Technologist. She worked at hospitals and laboratories in the Dallas area since 1964 until her retirement from Doctor’s Hospital in 2007.

She was known for her exemplary work ethic which she instilled in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She loved to travel as she competed in many Native American Pow-Wow dance competitions across the nation.

Letha was a long time member of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Garland, Texas. Her spirit of generosity and caring ways was exemplified in her donations and support for Native American Rights and Movements. She was a member of the Native American Indian Women’s Association and supported the American Indian Education Program of Dallas, Texas. Her leadership and dedication of the Native American Youth and Education continues through her family.

She is survived by her companion, Riley Royce Wahnee of Mesquite, Texas and her children and their spouses, Terri Mack McClung of the home, Anita L. Mack and husband, Jerrold W. White of Prague, Oklahoma, Christopher R. Wahnee, and Toni Alise Wahnee and husband, Enoc Morales of Las Vegas, Nevada; 12 grandchildren: Lance McClung, Vanessa Tomahsah, Melanie Ahtone, John Edgar McClung, James Robert Thorne, Benjamin, Elias and Jacob White, Michael and Marcos Gutierrez, Nicole Hernandez and Christopher W. Wahnee; 18 Great Grandchildren and 1 great great grandson, Josiah Wade Finchum, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She had many extended family members here in Dallas that she loved and adopted as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jeanette Howlingcrane, her sister, Juanita Howlingcrane Onco Tahah and a brother, James “Tony” Howlingrane.

