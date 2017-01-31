Lee Moseley

Funeral services will be held for Lee Allen Moseley, 88, of Moorewood, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Moorewood Baptist Church.

He died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Enid.

Moseley was born Nov. 5, 1928, on the family farm near Moorewood to Bascom Butler and Emma (Wohl) Moseley. He graduated from Leedey High School in 1947.

He spent his life on the family farm, raising cattle and farming.

Moseley was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bascom Butler Moseley Jr. and John David Moseley.

Survivors include two sisters, Mildred Swisher, of Kingfisher, and Julia Alice Phillips, of Enid; a brother, Melvin Moseley and wife, Marilyn, of Laverne; and many nieces and nephews.

The family has requested memorial contributions be sent to either the Moorewood Baptist Church, Shiloh Cemetery or to a preferred charity in care of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home, P.O. Box 707, Elk City, OK 73648.

The service will be officiated by Chuck Swisher and Michael Swisher. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.