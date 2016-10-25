Lealon Miller

Lealon F. Miller, 82, of Harrah, Oklahoma passed away Friday, October 21, 2016 at his home.

He was born November 4, 1933 to Horace “Finn” and Vera Celesta (Gardner) Miller in Custer City, Oklahoma.

Lealon was raised in Arapaho and attended Arapaho Public Schools.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.

Lealon lived in Oklahoma City, Midwest City and has lived in Harrah since 1982.

He met his future wife, Bonnie Marie Deuvall, while they both worked for Wonder Bread. He was a truck driver and she was a pie catcher. They met when he was checking to see when the blackberry pies would be ready. They were married in 1973 in Oklahoma City. Lealon worked for Wonder Bread until his retirement.

Lealon had a passion for playing and watching basketball and was a big OKC Thunder fan. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, fishing, dancing, and was a great storyteller. Lealon loved spending time with his family — they were the most important thing in life.

He was preceded in death by twin infant daughters, Karen and Sharon Miller; granddaughter, Holly; his parents, Finn and Vera Miller; and sister and brother-in-law, Veta and Mel Souza.

Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Bonnie Miller, of the home; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Connie Gail and Pat Donavon of Evergreen, Colo., Brenda and Steve Berry of Yukon, and Doris and James Coleman of Harrah; two sons and three daughters-in-law, Charles Young of Harrah, John and Claudia Young of Harrah, Deborah Young of Pink, and Debra May Young of Tecumseh; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Elmer Stucker of Arapaho; and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2016, and will continue through service time. A family gathering to meet with friends and family will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at Cooper Funeral Home. Service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 26, 2016, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Justin Dunn, Countryside Baptist Church officiating. Committal will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, October 26, 2016, at Box Cemetery in Vian, Oklahoma under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

