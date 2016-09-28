A graveside service for LaVona Meget, 83, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Union Hatchett Cemetery in Bessie.

She died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, at Grace Living Center in Clinton.

LaVona Ileen (Buffing) Meget was born Aug. 4, 1933, to Oscar Buffing and Anna Sophia (Schultz) Buffing in Arapaho. She was raised in the Bessie community and graduated from Clinton High School in 1951.

She married Roy Meget in 1952, in Clinton. She worked at Hardin’s Grocery Store, and then in 1956 became secretary for Clinton’s First Baptist Church, where she remained until her retirement in 1998.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include two sons, Kenny Meget, Weatherford, and Craig Meget and wife, Debbie, Oklahoma City; five grandchildren, Nathan, Jared, Jase, Hunter and Sydney; and five great-grandchildren, Conner, Hadley, Levi, Cole and Adeline.

