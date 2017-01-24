Funeral services for Larry Thunderbull Jr., 42, of Clinton, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the First Baptist Church.

He died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Clinton.

Larry Gene Thunderbull Jr. was born March 4, 1974, to Larry Gene Thunderbull Sr. and Elizabeth (Old Crow-Prairie Chief) Thunderbull in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and attended Clinton grade schools. He transferred to Riverside Indian School while in junior high and graduated in 1994. He was involved in sports and excelled in wrestling, baseball and football.

He married Doris Wandrie June 20, 2002, in Oklahoma City.

He was employed at the bingo hall for about five years, and at Bar-S Foods and Mars Distributing.

He was a member of and attended Clinton Indian Baptist Church,and also attended the First Baptist Church. Thunderbull was a proud member of the Cheyenne Tribes of Oklahoma.

He was very proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with his children.

Thunderbull was preceded in death by his mother; his grandmother, Happy Old Crow; and a brother, Karl Thunderbull.

Survivors include his wife and two sons, Larry Gene “Tre”’ Thunderbull Jr. and Levi Patrick Bearbow, all of the home; six daughters, Dallian Thunderbull, Devon Thunderbull and Lauren White Buffalo, all of Riverton, Wyo., and Danecia Wandrie, Lynn Wandrie and Stephanie Wandrie, all of Clinton; his father, Larry Gene Thunderbull Sr., a sister, Michelle Morales, and a brother, Marvin Thunderbull and wife, Jacqueline, all of Clinton; and 16 grandchildren.

A traditional wake service will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, followed by an all-night wake at the Clinton Indian Baptist Church.

The service will be officiated by Delfred “Bunny” Whitecrow, Gerald Panana and Chris Fields. Burial will conclude at Clinton Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

