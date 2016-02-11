Larry Keng, 74, of Clinton, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, at his Clinton residence.

Keng was born Sept. 21, 1942, in Dill City to Fred and Gladys Keng.

He married Joy Ann Musick June 29, 1979, in Clinton.

Keng served in the U.S. Army, and worked for Custer County District No. 1 until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Joe Keng.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; four sisters, Minnie Cole, Sentinel, Ruby Nickels, Moore, Wanda Mitchell, Duncan, and Clara Maddux, Tampa, Fla.; one son, Bill Keng and wife, Jamie; four step-children, Ricky, Debbie, Nancy and Kenny; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

