Graveside services for Kevin Harrelson, 57, of Clinton, will be held at noon Thursday at Clinton Cemetery.

He died Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in his Clinton home.

Kevin Carroll Harrelson was born Nov. 29, 2016, to Calvin and Bobbie (Wells) Harrelson in Clinton. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1977.

He continued his education at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, completing both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in psychology.

He practiced as a psychologist at Oklahoma Memorial Hospital in Oklahoma City for approximately two years. He also worked for the post office from 1985 until 1991, for his dad at Harrelson’s Service Station, and with the Census Bureau.

Harrelson was an avid reader and enjoyed photography. He had a special love for animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include a sister, Kim Stringer and husband, Steve, Yukon; two brothers, Kurt Harrelson and wife, Terri, Clinton, and Randy Harrelson and wife, Vickie, Yukon; and three nephews, Nick Stringer and wife, Kaitlin, Kyle Stringer and Quinton Harrelson.

The service will be officiated by Charles Simpson and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

