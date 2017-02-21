Funeral services will be held for Kenneth LeDon Thornbrough, 77, of Mountain View, at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Integris Hospital in Edmond.

Thornbrough was born Oct. 2, 1939, to Zora and Lela (Goff) Thornbrough in Rhea. He was raised in Rhea and Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1957.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, where he was a helicopter pilot and achieved the rank of Warrant Officer.

He married Charlene Miller Nov. 23, 1958, in Rhea. They made their homes in Clinton and Mountain View.

Thornbrough owned and operated a construction company, farmed, served as a soil technician for the Soil Conservation Service, was an agriculture pilot and pilot instructor. He retired in 1998 but continued to farm.

He enjoyed working on electronic devices and was a U.S. Patent holder. Another of his interests was working on and remodeling Model T cars, but the thing he enjoyed most was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He served on the Washita County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant twin sons, Mark and Marvin; two sisters, Geraldine Follis and Janie Hire; and a brother, Leaford Thornbrough.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene, of the home; three daughters, Donna Parker and Dwayne King of Dewey, Denise Worley and husband, Thomas, of Mountain View, and Lela Susan Pirtle and husband, Randy, of Copan; a son, Kenneth Thornbrough Jr. and wife, Rhonda, of Yukon; three sisters, Evalyene Williams of Leedey, Marlene Renison and husband, Bill, of Clinton, and Pat Bodkin and husband, Don, of Edmond; and a brother, Samuel Thornbrough and wife, Velda, of Sayre.

He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Halee Lawrence and husband, Aaron, Erin Rainey and husband, Nathan, Aspen Pirtle and Jesse Scribner, Charles Worley, Brenna Parker, Cassie Green and husband, Cory, Corbin Thornbrough and Shelby Heise, and Colin Thornbrough; two great-grandchildren, Grady Rainey and Maverick Scribner; and two foster great-grandchildren.

The family suggests those who would like to give memorial contributions do so to Ronald McDonald House, 1301 N.E. 14th St., Oklahoma City OK 73117.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Aaron Lawrence. Burial will follow at Arapaho Cemetery in Arapaho under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.