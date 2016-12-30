Kay Richardson

Funeral services for Kay (Travis) Richardson, 54, of Elk City and former Custer County resident, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in Clinton’s First Christian Church.

She died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in her Elk City home.

Kay E. Lynn (Travis) Richardson was born Feb. 13, 1962, to Leonard and Katie Ruth (Brice) Travis in Thomas. She was raised in Custer City and graduated from Custer City High School in 1980. She attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. She also attended beauty school and was in a nurse’s aide training program.

She married Don Ray Richardson April 30, 1998, in Wheeler, Texas. He preceded her in death Nov. 2, 2010.

She was a member of the First Christian Church and she loved animals.

Richardson was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include two brothers, Bob Travis and wife, Karen, and Mike Travis and wife, Connie, both of Custer City; a step-daughter, Amber Richardson, of Foss; her companion, Kevin Foster, of Elk City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to Custer City Senior Citizens, P.O. Box 394, Custer City, OK 73639, or to Oklahoma Medical Research for Cancer, 825 N.E. 13th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73104.

The service will be officiated by Doyle Kinney and Lorenzo Dunford. Burial will conclude at Mound Valley Cemetery in Thomas under the direction of Kiesau -Lee Funeral Home.