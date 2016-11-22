Funeral services will be held for Kathy Cornell, 68, of Clinton, at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Clinton’s First United Methodist Church.

She died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at AllianceHealth Clinton hospital.

Kathryn Kay Cornell was born Sept. 8, 1948, in Clinton, to Clifford “Pistol” Barrick and Jo Ann (Shephard) Barrick. She started her young life in Arapaho, and the family moved to Missouri until her sophomore year in high school.

The family then moved to the Custer City area, where she graduated high school in 1966.

Cornell worked for a short time at the Custer County State Bank in Arapaho.

She married Patrick Cornell June 1, 1968, in Clinton. They made their home in Norman for the next five years while he completed law school.

The couple returned to Custer County in 1973 and settled in Clinton, where she worked for Clinton Savings and Loan and Blunck Studios.

She was a longtime faithful and active member of the First United Methodist Church, and was involved in numerous civic and social clubs throughout the years. Her passion was spending time with her grandchildren.

Cornell was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a daughter, Amy Hunter and husband, Aaron, Clinton; a son, Steven Cornell and wife, Julie, Custer City; two sisters, Becky Haggard and husband, Bob, Clinton, and Sherry Staggs, Arapaho; two brothers, Jeff Barrick and wife, Debbie, Arapaho, and Brad Barrick and wife, Gaye, Clinton; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Walker and husband Jim, Oklahoma City; seven grandchildren, Casi Cornell, Elise Cornell and fiancé, Weston Alexander, Anna Cornell, Daniel Schroeder, Patrick Hunter, Blair Hunter and Craig Hunter.

The family has suggested those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to the First United Methodist Church in Clinton, or to a favorite charity.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Rick Robart and Dwight Shephard. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Custer City under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

